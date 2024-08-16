web analytics
Five bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan’s Chagai

CHAGAI: In a shocking turn of event, police on Friday recovered five bullet-riddled bodies in Chagai, Balochistan, ARY News reported. 

As per details shared by police, five unidentified bodies were recovered from Dalbadin’s Sorgal area. The bodies were moved to the hospital by police and rescue team for legal formalities.

The bodies could not be identified till filing of this news item.

Last year, bullet-riddled bodies of three men were discovered by the police in the Bolan district of Balochistan.

According to police, three bodies were found in Qaboi, a tourist place in Machh, Balochistan. The identification of the bodies could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

SHO Machh police said the deceased were residents of Mangchar.

