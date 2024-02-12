Balochistan: Six bodies recovered from Qila Saifullah

QUETTA: Six bodies were recovered from the mountainous area in Qila Saifullah, Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

According to details, the bodies of six people recovered from a mountainous area in Qila Saifullah were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The process of identification of the bodies was underway.

Last year, bullet-riddled bodies of three men were discovered by the police in the Bolan district of Balochistan.

According to police, three bodies were found in Qaboi, a tourist place in Machh, Balochistan. The identification of the bodies could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

SHO Machh police said the deceased were residents of Mangchar.