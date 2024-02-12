27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 12, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Balochistan: Six bodies recovered from Qila Saifullah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: Six bodies were recovered from the mountainous area in Qila Saifullah, Quetta, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police. 

According to details, the bodies of six people recovered from a mountainous area in Qila Saifullah were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The process of identification of the bodies was underway.

Read more: Five bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan’s Kech district

Last year, bullet-riddled bodies of three men were discovered by the police in the Bolan district of Balochistan.

According to police, three bodies were found in Qaboi, a tourist place in Machh, Balochistan. The identification of the bodies could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

SHO Machh police said the deceased were residents of Mangchar.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.