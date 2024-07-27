Section 144 imposed in Quetta

QUETTA: All kinds of public meetings, processions and rallies have been banned under section 144 in Quetta, ARY News reported.

The district administration also issued a notification to this effect.

The district administration also set up containers for an indefinite period on the roads entering and leaving the city of Quetta including Hazar Ganji, Lakpass, Maghrib Bypass and Sibi Road.

Meanwhile, security has been put on high alert throughout the city, district administration said.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 across the province and Islamabad, banning public gatherings and rallies for three days.

According to the notification, issued on Wednesday, section 144 will be in effect from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

The ban had been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats.

The notification stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab and Islamabad.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.