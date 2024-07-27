Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf al Maliki to discuss the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues especially enhancing cooperation in different sectors including education, trade and investment.

Secretary Education who participated in the meeting, briefed on the forthcoming conference of Muslim countries on Girls’ Education in Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has made changes to its tourist visa requirements in a move to facilitate the growing number of Pakistani tourists.

The new regulations aim to attract more visitors from Pakistan, with a target of 2.7 million arrivals in 2024, a substantial increase from the 43% growth witnessed in 2023.

READ: Here is how Pakistanis can get passports renewed in Saudi Arabia

To simplify the process, applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent, a more lenient requirement than before.

To further facilitate the process, Saudi Arabia has established six Tasheer offices across Pakistan, located in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan. These offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrollment, status tracking, and passport delivery.

Travelers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit, ensuring a seamless experience.