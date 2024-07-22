Here is how Pakistanis can get passports renewed in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia can get their passports renewed from the kingdom.

The Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia can visit the national embassy in Jeddah or its consulates to get their Machine-Readable Passports renewed.

The Pakistani Mission offers both normal and urgent services for the renewal of passports under the fee structure mentioned below.

Documents Required

Valid CNIC or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), Smart CNIC or Smart NICOP (Original and Copy)

Passport (Original & Copy)

Iqama or Resident Permit (Copy)

Fee Structure for 36-page passport

A 36-page, five-year passport will cost 84 Saudia Arabia Riyal (SAR), while an urgent application costs 140 SAR. The normal fee for a 36-page passport with a 10-year validity period is 126 SAR while the urgent fee is 210 SAR.

Fee Structure for 72-page passport

Similarly, the normal fee for a 72-page passport valid for five years stands at 154 SAR while it costs 252 SAR on an urgent bases. The normal fee for 10-year validity passport is 231 SAR, and the urgent for the same validity is is 378 SAR.

Fee Structure for 100-page passport

A 100-page passport with a five-year validity period costs 168 SAR normal fee and 336 SAR for urgent. The normal fee for a 10-year validity passport is 252 SAR, and the urgent fee is 504 SAR.