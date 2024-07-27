KP seeks Rs2.57b from Center for security equipment

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have requested the federal Interior Ministry to provide funds for the purchase of security equipment to maintain law and order in the province, ARY News reported.

As per detials, a total of over Rs. 2.57 billion has been sought for this purpose that will be used to purchase essential equipment, including vehicles, arms and ammunition, bulletproof jackets and helmets, and technical equipment.

The breakdown of the funds includes Rs. 1.56 billion for vehicles, Rs. 40 crore for arms and ammunition, Rs. 50 crore for bulletproof jackets and helmets, and Rs. 10 crore for technical equipment.

Yesterday, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, announced his firm stance against allowing any operations in the province.

READ: We will not allow any operation in KP, says CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Gandapur criticized those he described as ‘slaves of America’ for making flawed policies that have led to sacrifices of the citizens in the province.

He stressed that the need for wise decisions based on the experiences of past, declaring that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are neither foolish nor reckless, therefore, as the Chief Minister, he announced that he will not allow any operations in the province.

“We will make sacrifices for this country but on our own terms,” Gandapur stated. “We left our homes, became nomads, and faced hardships in other provinces. Despite our reservations about the behavior we encountered in other provinces, we remain firm,” he added.