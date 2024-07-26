We will not allow any operation in KP, says CM Ali Amin Gandapur

BANNU: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced his firm stance against allowing any operations in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

During an address at the Peace March, Gandapur criticized those he described as ‘slaves of America’ for making flawed policies that have led to sacrifices of the citizens in the province.

He stressed that the need for wise decisions based on the experiences of past, declaring that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are neither foolish nor reckless, therefore, as the Chief Minister, he announced that he will not allow any operations in the province.

“We will make sacrifices for this country but on our own terms,” Gandapur stated. “We left our homes, became nomads, and faced hardships in other provinces. Despite our reservations about the behavior we encountered in other provinces, we remain firm,” he added.

He stressed that decisions should be made independently and not influenced by external elements. He also emphasized the protection and support of madrasa children, who he described as close to their hearts due to their religious education.

In his address, Gandapur said, “a committee has been formed to ensure that any actions involving madrasas or houses will only involve the administration and police, in line with agreed-upon points.”

He assured that the provincial government has allocated funds for the education of madrasa children, reflecting the government of KP’s commitment to religious education.

He reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and drug dealing, declaring that he stands with the people of KP.

He also expressed unwavering support for martyrs and police families, emphasizing that any disrespect towards them would not be tolerated.