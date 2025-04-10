JUI-F summons meeting to discuss joining forces with PTI-led opposition

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has announced a pivotal meeting on April 19, 2025, in Lahore to deliberate on the formation of a grand opposition alliance and its potential collaboration with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.



This rare gathering of JUI’s central council, comprising 1,500 members, aims to address critical concerns and reservations regarding the grand opposition alliance.

Senior JUI leaders have expressed apprehensions about PTI’s internal conflicts, including disputes between its chairman and secretary-general, which have created a chaotic environment within the party.

Questions have arisen about whom to engage with for alliance discussions. Additionally, concerns have been raised about Ali Amin Gandapur’s behind-the-scenes negotiations, casting doubt on the feasibility of a unified opposition front.

The meeting will explore whether the grand opposition alliance should proceed and, if so, under what conditions.

JUI leaders have indicated that a breakthrough meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI representatives may occur before April 19, 2025. However, the current political landscape suggests significant challenges in achieving a cohesive alliance.

Political alliances in Pakistan have historically faced hurdles due to ideological differences and internal party dynamics.

Recent efforts to form a grand opposition alliance have been met by skepticism, with JUI conveying its conditions and reservations to PTI.

The alliance aims to counter the ruling coalition and address pressing national issues, but internal divisions within PTI and concerns about leadership credibility remain obstacles2.

The upcoming meeting will be a critical interval for opposition parties as they navigate the complexities of forming a unified front. The outcome could shape the political landscape in Pakistan for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, the PTI hierarchy engaged in consultations regarding the anticipated grand alliance of opposition parties.

The leaders reached an agreement on a middle path for the alliance’s chief after considering opinions from the JUI and other opposition parties.

Some leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suggested appointing the chairman and president, the two top offices for the opposition’s alliance.