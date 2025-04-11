PPP ‘decides to contact’ PTI, JUI-F and MQM-P on canal project issue

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has ‘decided’ to contact Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over the canal project on Indus River, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, to secure support for the resolution submitted in the National Assembly against the construction of canals, the PPP will reach out to different political parties and independent lawmakers as well.

The sources further say PPP leadership has instructed its MNAs to actively pursue political engagement to ensure the passage of the resolution.

According to party sources, efforts are underway to table a joint resolution with PTI against the canals. Welcoming PTI’s initiative to introduce an anti-canals resolution, the PPP termed it a positive development.

The PPP said that instead of political point-scoring, there is a need to stand with the people of Sindh on this critical issue.

Furthermore, the party called on the PML-N to include the controversial canals issue in its legislative agenda.

Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party announced plans to stage a silent protest in the National Assembly, demanding the inclusion of the canal resolution focused on the canals on Indus River in the assembly’s agenda.

The decision came ahead of the upcoming session, with the PPP aiming to underscore its concerns regarding the controversial canal projects.

According to party sources, the PPP intends to withhold cooperation with the federal government during the session and disrupt proceedings to amplify its stance.

A limited number of PPP members will attend the session, strategically leaving the house during quorum identification to exert additional pressure on the government.