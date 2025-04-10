PPP to protest until ‘Canal Resolution’ incorporated to NA agenda

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced plans to stage a silent protest in the National Assembly, demanding the inclusion of the canal resolution focused on the canals on Indus River in the assembly’s agenda, ARY News reported.

This decision comes ahead of the upcoming session, with the PPP aiming to underscore its concerns regarding the controversial canal projects.

According to party sources, the PPP intends to withhold cooperation with the federal government during the session and disrupt proceedings to amplify its stance.

A limited number of PPP members will attend the session, strategically leaving the house during quorum identification to exert additional pressure on the government.

Background of the Canal Resolution

The canal projects, part of the Green Pakistan Initiative, propose the construction of six new canals to irrigate barren lands in Punjab and Balochistan.

However, the PPP has voiced strong objections, citing ecological risks and potential water distribution inequities for Sindh, particularly concerning the canals on Indus River. The party has firmly stated that Sindh’s water rights are non-negotiable.

PPP members have also accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of attempting to create divisions between the PPP and other institutions over these projects.

Agha Rafiullah and other leaders have criticized PML-N ministers for dismissing Sindh’s concerns, alleging a lack of seriousness in addressing the issue.

PPP members have emphasized their unwavering stance, stating, “We will not compromise on any matter related to canals.”



Broader Political Implications

The PPP’s protest highlights escalating tensions among political parties over water resource management.

The Sindh Assembly had previously passed a resolution opposing the canal projects, demanding adherence to the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord.

The PPP has also called for consultations with all provincial stakeholders before advancing these initiatives.

The silent protest in the National Assembly is expected to intensify political friction, as the PPP continues to advocate for equitable water distribution and environmental safeguards, particularly concerning the canals on Indus River.