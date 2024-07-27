Govt minister offers PTI to sit and sort out issues

ISLAMABAD: The government has offered the PTI and other opposition parties to sit and sort out the issues, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“We offer them to talk, and they say, they will stage sit-in,” Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said in a news conference in Islamabad.

“Those involved in the politics of chaos are not well-wisher of the country, they are creating obstacles in development of the country,” the minister said.

“The PTI’s founder is now calling to become neutral,” he said.

The Minister said alleviating poverty, reducing inflation and providing job opportunities to the youth are the foremost priorities of the government.

He said the inflation is gradually coming down. He said development projects are being executed especially in the backward areas with the aim to provide job opportunities.

Responding to a question, Musadik Malik said that FBR will be digitized, and the state-owned enterprises will be privatized.