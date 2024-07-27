Gold price hike continues in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices increased in Pakistan following an upward trend in the global market on Saturday, ARY News reported citing a local association.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the local price per tola climbed by Rs 1,000 to reach Rs252,500.

The 10-gram gold also saw an increase of Rs 857, being sold at Rs216,478.

The rate of the yellow metal in the international market increased by US$13 to US$2,373 per ounce.

Read More: Gold prices see big increase in Pakistan

Earlier on Friday, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1000 and settled at Rs251,500 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs858, now standing at Rs215,621. However, silver prices remained stable.

The price of silver per tola held steady at Rs2860 and the price of silver per 10 grams also remained unchanged at Rs2451.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market saw an increase of $3 to $2373.