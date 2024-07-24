Gold prices see big increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices increased in Pakistan following upward trend in the global market, according to local association.

Following a dip on Tuesday, the local price per tola climbed by Rs2,300 to reach Rs252,800.

The 10-gram gold also saw an increase, selling at Rs216,735, up by Rs1,972, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market, with 24-karat silver being sold at Rs2,920 per tola and Rs2,503 per 10-gram.

On the global front, spot gold traded near $2,414 an ounce, up $5.5 or 0.23% from the previous session.