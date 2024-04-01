Five Chinese personnel’s remains brought back to China: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING: A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the remains of the five Chinese victims who were killed in a terrorist attack on Dasu project in Pakistan were brought back to China on a Pakistani military plane, ARY News reported quoting Chinese foreign ministry.

Pakistani high-level official and the Chinese Foreign Ministry Working Group escorted the bodies on the plane, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question on the handling of the aftermath of Dasu terrorist attack.

Wang Wenbin said that on March 29, China’s interagency working group to Pakistan and diplomats from the Embassy in Pakistan visited the relevant Hospital in Rawalpindi, Punjab province to mourn the five Chinese victims and convey sympathy and support from the Chinese Communist Party and the government to the staff of Chinese companies present there.

He said, China firmly supports Pakistan in looking into what happened with utmost resolve and effort, bringing the perpetrators and whoever behind the attack to justice and everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel projects and institutions in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain arrived in Wuhan on a special plane that brought the mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who died in a terrorist attack on March 26.

High-ranking government officials and Pakistan Embassy representatives were present at Wuhan airport. A special ceremony was held to pay homage to the five deceased personnel.