Five Pakistani civilians martyred in cross-border shelling by Afghan forces

CHAMAN: At least five Pakistani civilians were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Afghan forces near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Afghan security forces opened fire on the Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of five civilians.

Shells fired by Afghan forces fell near Baghicha Guldar, Border Road and Mall Road. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.

Sources told ARY News that the Pakistan army responded effectively to shelling to silent guns targeting civilians.

Earlier in 2020, a soldier of the Frontier Corps was martyred after terrorists opened fire from across the Afghanistan border at a security post in the Manzaikai sector of Balochistan’s Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, a 22-year-old FC soldier named Fakhar Abbas was martyred and the other two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces border post in the Manzaikai sector.

