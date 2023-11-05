Five days food supplies left in Gaza, warns WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, Cindy McCain has warned that five days of food supplies are left in Gaza.

The WFP estimates that at the shop level, current stocks of essential food commodities will be sufficient for about five more days.

“Access to bread is increasingly challenging. The only operative mill in Gaza remains unable to grind wheat due to lack of electricity and fuel. Eleven bakeries have been struck and destroyed since 7 October,” the UN agency says.

“People queue for long hours in bakeries where they are exposed to air strikes. Distribution of food assistance to IDPs [internally displaced persons] in northern Gaza was almost completely halted for the past few days following the intensification of Israeli ground operations.”

WFP Chief makes urgent plea for safe, expanded humanitarian access to Gaza as food runs out.

“Right now, parents in Gaza do not know whether they can feed their children today and whether they will even survive to see tomorrow. The suffering just meters away is unfathomable standing on this side of the border,” said Cindy McCain as she returned from the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

“Today, I’m making an urgent plea for the millions of people whose lives are being torn apart by this crisis,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel has relentlessly bombarded the besieged Gaza Strip, levelling entire city blocks and killing thousands, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In Gaza nearly 9,800 people, including women and children, have died since October 7, the Hamas-run health ministry reported.