Five killed as ambulance collides with oil tanker in Attock

ATTOCK: Five people, including three women, were killed when a Rescue 1122 ambulance carrying a patient to hospital collided with an oil tanker in Attock early Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, three persons, including a Rescue 1122 employee, were critically injured in the incident.

The accident took place at Hakla interchange when the ambulance carrying a female patient suffering from paralysis collided with the tanker.

Earlier on Monday, at least five people of the same family were killed when a vehicle collided with their motorcycle in Farooqabad city near Pandour village, Sheikhupura.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place because of speeding.

The ill-fated family was heading to Gujjar Pura area of Lahore from Amar Sadhu to meet their relatives on Eidul Adha.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.