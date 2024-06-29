web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Five killed as ambulance collides with oil tanker in Attock

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ATTOCK: Five people, including three women, were killed when a Rescue 1122 ambulance carrying a patient to hospital collided with an oil tanker in Attock early Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, three persons, including a Rescue 1122 employee, were critically injured in the incident.

The accident took place at Hakla interchange when the ambulance carrying a female patient suffering from paralysis collided with the tanker.

Earlier on Monday, at least five people of the same family were killed when a vehicle collided with their motorcycle in Farooqabad city near Pandour village, Sheikhupura.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place because of speeding.

The ill-fated family was heading to Gujjar Pura area of Lahore from Amar Sadhu to meet their relatives on Eidul Adha.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.