Five dead bodies found near Dera Ismail Khan canal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five dead bodies have been found near CRBC Canal in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police has said that five dead bodies identified as Inayatullah, Naimatullah, Sajawal, Aslam and Kifayat have been found at 14th Road near CRBC Canal.

Police has taken dead bodies in their custody and initiated further inquiry of the matter.

Police said that few years back some persons had disgraced a woman at Grah Matta. According to police, it is being pointed out that the bodies found near the canal belong to those persons, who were involved in that grisly incident.

Last month four dead bodies in mutilated condition, were found from different areas of a water channel in Attock Saddar Police station jurisdiction.

Police sources said that due to drop in the water level, four bodies packed in gunny bags surfaced at different locations of the water channel.

The dead bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock for post-mortem and identification.

The police said that all the bodies were of men aged between 35 and 50 and beyond recognition.

