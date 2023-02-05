Five die in Haripur land dispute shooting

HARIPUR: Five persons were killed and four injured over a property dispute in Bandi Mira area in Haripur, citing police ARY News reported on Sunday.

Local police and rescue team transferred dead bodies and injured to the trauma centre in Haripur. “Two injured being transferred to Abbottabad in a precarious condition,” police said.

The main gate of the local trauma centre was closed and police contingent was posted after shifting of injured and dead bodies.

Those died in the firing incident have been identified as Abid Shah, Abbas Shah, Zulqarnain Shah and Mazhar Shah.

A father and son and two brothers have been among those died in the incident.

“The injured have been named Ashfaq Shah, Kazim Shah, Nazik Shah and Rehmat Shah”, rescue sources said.

Two dacoits were killed after an alleged police encounter in KP’s Haripur district in January.

The incident took place at Haripur’s Siri Kot Road, in which two alleged dacoits were shot dead. The bandits were identified as Atique and Adeeb, were wanted to police in severa cases of murders, dacoities and other crimes, police claimed.

They had killed a policeman at GT Road a few days earlier, while opened fire at another policeman during a robbery bid at a Utility Store in a separate incident.

