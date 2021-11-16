Five family members of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in accident

Six people, including five members of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, were killed in a road accident on Tuesday, an Indian news agency reported.

The report mentioned that the tragic incident took place as their vehicle crashed into a truck at the National Highway number 333 in the Lakhisarai district in the Bihar state of India.

The deceased were returning to their home in Bhandar village located in the Jamui district from Patna when their vehicle crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

They were identified as Laljit Singh, his two sons Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh. The others were identified as Baby Devi, Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar.

They attended the last rites of the sister of Haryana police officer OP Singh Geeta Devi before they met with the accident.

Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, who had passed away on June 14 last year in mysterious circumstances.

“It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna,” Lakhisarai’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar was quoted saying in the report.

He added: “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition.”