Five FC soldiers martyred in Sibi attack

RAWALPINDI: Five soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred in a terrorist attack in Sangan area of Balochistan’s Sibi district on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Terrorists targeted Frontier Corps patrolling party in Sangan, District Sibi. During the exchange of fire heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“During the process 5 brave soldiers of FC Balochistan also embraced Shahadat.”

The martyred soldiers included Havaldar Zafar Ali Khan and Lance Naik Hidayat ullah, both residents of Lakki Marvat, Lance Naik Nasir Abbas, a resident of Bhakkar, Lance Naik Basheer Ahmed, a resident of Naseerabad, and Sepoy Noor Ullah, a resident of Lakki Marvat.

The ISPR said a search operation was also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” it said, adding security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.