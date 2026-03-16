Five Fitna al Hindustan terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Pakistan security forces have killed five militants linked to Fitna al Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in the Lakki Marwat District area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation was conducted after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of militants belonging to the Indian-backed group Fitna al-Khawarij in the district.

The statement said Pakistan security forces carried out an effective assault on the militants’ hideout during the operation. After an intense exchange of fire, five militants were killed.

According to the ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Indian-sponsored militants. The statement added that the militants were involved in several terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining militants in the region.

The ISPR further stated that security forces and law enforcement agencies continue to conduct counter-terrorism operations at full pace under the Azm-e-Istehkam Vision.

Earlier, Pakistan Army carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan, resulting in the killing of four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on 12 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.