Five former lawmakers join PML-N

LAHORE: Five former lawmakers on Saturday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting with party president Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former lawmakers who joined the PML-N were Sardar Mansib Dogar, Farooq Raza Manika, MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi, Asif Abbas and Mian Majid Raza Nawaz.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the leaders and said the “PML-N is like a family where everyone respects each other”.

“We have never let down the masses,” the former premier said, expressing resolve to address the masses’ problems if the PML-N will be voted into the power.

The PML-N president said, “The party’s triumph in the general elections and country’s economic independence are compulsory.”

Those who joined the PML-N had expressed their full confidence in the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “It has always remained the tradition of the PML-N to lead towards the prosperity under the able leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” the said.

The former lawmakers expressed resolve to play their role in a bid to steer the country towards the prosperity under the leadership of the PML-N chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.