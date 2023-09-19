Five illegal water hydrants razed in Nazimabad with Rangers’ help

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers along with other authorities demolished five illegally operated water hydrants in Nazimabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an effort to combat illegal activities involving illegal water hydrants, a joint operation was carried out by the teams of K-Electric, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), and Rangers in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

ناظم آباد میں 5 غیر قانونی ہائیڈرنس پر کے الیکٹرک، کے ڈبلیو ایس بی اور پاکستان رینجرز کا مشترکہ آپریشن۔ہائیڈرنٹس بجلی کے ساڑھے تین لاکھ یونٹس کی چوری کے ساتھ پانی کی چوری میں ملوث تھے۔ بجلی کے غیر قانونی کنکشنز منقطع۔ پاکستان رینجرز نے پانچوں غیر قانونی ہائیڈرنٹس کو مسمار کر دیا۔ pic.twitter.com/EfXdVEP0VE — KE (@KElectricPk) September 19, 2023

During the operation, it was revealed that these illegal hydrants had been involved not only in the theft of electricity – which allegedly consumed more than 350,000 units of electricity – but were also involved in the theft of the water resources.

The crackdown was primarily focused on curbing the electricity theft which was taking place through illegal connections linked to water hydrants, after which the Rangers officials took action and dismantle all five illegal water hydrants.

Last week, the Karachi Water Board Authority along with Sindh Rangers have launched an operation and sealed five illegally operated water hydrants across Karachi.

According to the details, to control the water crisis across the city, Sindh rangers along with water authorities initiated strict legal action against water theft and sealed a total of five faucet in Karachi.

During the raid, the operators of illegal faucet were arrested while the owners of these hydrants were on the run, meanwhile, the police officials are still searching to arrest them.

The officials claimed that the legal proceedings have been initiated to punish all the arrested individuals, while the efforts are underway to arrest the elements involved in the water theft.

The rangers spokesperson revealed that the illegal water hydrant – which was sealed in an operation along with the police – was allegedly stealing water of at least 200,000 person on daily basis.

Furthermore, as many as five suspects were arrested from the illegal established water hydrant and handed over to the police for further investigation.