Afghan Taliban regime once again cowardly targeted civilian areas in Angoor Adda, located in the South Waziristan district, the security sources said, ARY News reported.

At least five people, including a woman and four children, were injured after Afghan Taliban regime forces resorted to unprovoked shelling in South Waziristan district, security sources said.

Mortar shells fired from across the border landed on the homes of local residents Karim Khan and Rahmatullah in areas adjacent to Angoor Adda, the sources added.

Resultantly, four children and a woman were seriously injured, the sources said, adding that they were rushed to Wana’s DHQ Hospital for treatment.

They said that Afghan Taliban and affiliated Khawarij elements are continuously targeting innocent civilians to advance their malicious objectives.

In response to the unprovoked aggression, the Pakistan Army launched a strong and effective retaliatory operation, targeting multiple Afghan Taliban positions along the border. The sources added that following this response, Afghan Taliban personnel abandoned their posts and fled.

They said that the Afghan Taliban regime has persistently targeted civilian populations inside Pakistan, while the Pakistan Army is responding in a befitting manner by precisely striking only military targets.

The sources further stated that “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq” will continue until all designated objectives are achieved.