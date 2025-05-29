web analytics
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Five Indian proxy terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Laiq Ur Rehman
TOP NEWS

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed five khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy in three intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in Loralai District, on reported presence of Fitna al Hindustan terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were successfully neutralized,” the military’s media wing said

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

According to the ISPR, the killed Indian sponsored terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including henious acts of terrorism on N-70 near Rarasham on 26th August 2024 and 18th February 2025, that resulted in martyrdom of 30 innocent civilians.

The killed Indian sponsored terrorists were highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies, and were relentlessly pursued by the security forces.

In another engagement that took place in Kech District, one more terrorist was killed.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice,” the ISPR added

