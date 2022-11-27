Five injured after oil tanker explodes in Quetta

QUETTA: Five persons sustained injuries after the tank of an oil tanker exploded during welding work in Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police said that the tank of an oil tanker exploded in the Hazarganji area of Balochistan’s capital Quetta, leaving five persons wounded. Police added that the explosion occurred during welding work.

The wounded persons were shifted to the trauma centre by the rescue workers.

In June, a video went viral on social media that showed a burning oil tanker was driven off by the driver when it caught fire at a petrol pump in Quetta.

The brave driver was identified as Muhammad Faisal who had driven off his vehicle when it caught fire at a petrol pump located on the aforesaid road.

Faisal who is a resident of Quetta recalled the nerve-wracking terrifying moments, “I thought now the oil tanker will explode and I will die.”

