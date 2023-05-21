Five Iranian border guards killed in clashes in southeast

Five Iranian border guards were killed Sunday during clashes with an armed group in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported.

The guards were killed in Saravan, near Iran’s border with Pakistan, the official IRNA news agency said.

Earlier, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website had quoted local prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi as saying that six border guards were killed but later the number was revised down to five.

Sunday’s attack was carried out by “a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country” but whose members “fled the scene after suffering injuries”, IRNA said.