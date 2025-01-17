Five khawarij shot dead in Khyber IBO: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security Forces on Friday killed five Khwarij terrorists including ring leader Abidullah in an intelligence based operation in general area Tirah Khyber District on reported presence of Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij location, as a result of which, five Khwarij including Kharji ring leader Abidullah@ Turab, gunned down, while one Kharji was apprehended, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.