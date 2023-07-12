Five killed, 13 injured in car-van collision in KP’s Buner

BUNER: At least five people including a woman were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in a car-van collision in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place when a vehicle collided with a passenger van while taking a sharp turn. The vehicle was travelling from the Shakolai area of Shangla to Swari.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and the local police reached the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The deceased and injured victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined while local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Six people dead as jeep plunges into gorge

In a similar incident, at least six passengers killed when a jeep carrying nine passengers fell into a gorge near Barparo, Kohistan.

According to details, six people including three women and a girl were killed in the road crash near Barparo in Kohistan. Three other passengers sustained wounds.

The police said the passenger jeep fell into a ditch while taking a turn near Barparo. The bodies of the dead and injured have been shifted to a local hospital۔