Five killed in DI Khan truck-container collision

DI KHAN: At least five were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near the Drazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred due to the brake failure of the container, resulting in the death of five people including children.

The container was reportedly loaded with clothes and the truck with cement.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Chilas incident

In another incident, at least three passengers were killed and 24 others including women sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a ravine near Chilas on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus en-route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side and plunged into a ravine. As a result, three passengers died on the spot.

