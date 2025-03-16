Five killed, seven injured in Badin land dispute clash

BADIN: In an exchange of fire between two groups in Badin district, five people were killed and seven others were injured, citing police sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Armed men of two groups of Khaskhelly and Rahmoon communities were engaged in a shootout in Angaro Khaskhelly village in the vicinity of Khorwah town, over a land dispute, local police said.

The parties resorted to firing and also used sticks and axes resulting in death of five people on the spot, while seven were injured, three of them were in a precarious condition.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

SSP Badin Qamar Raza Jiskani has said that additional police contingents have been summoned from other areas of the district.

All injured and dead bodies have been transferred to Golarchi hospital.

According to police deceased included Anwar s/o Abdullah Rahmoon, Madad Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Majeed and Ahmed.

While Gul Hassan, Muhammad Juman, Yousuf, Meenhan Wasayo, Ghulam Muhammad, Wahid Bux and Gulsher were injured in the incident.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah has condemned the firing and summoned a detailed report of the incident from the I.G. Police Sindh, a spokesman said.

Chief Minister has ordered strict legal action to curb these incidents and immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in such fearsome incidents.

“Regretfully, people don’t avoid bloodletting in this holy and blessed month,” Sindh’s CM said.

Provincial home minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar has summoned details of the firing incident from SSP Badin. “Immediately mobilize police teams for arrest of the culprits involved in killing of innocent citizens,” he ordered.

He also urged for strict action against the elements spreading terror and fear in general public.