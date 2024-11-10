web analytics
Five killed in fog-related accident near Gharo

THATTA: Death toll in jumble up of six vehicles at the National Highway near Gharo has reached to five after two more injured of the accident died in hospital.

Earlier, three persons were killed instantly in fog-related traffic mishap in Thatta district on Sunday.

“Two more injured in critical condition succumbed to their injuries soaring death toll to five,” hospital administration said.

Five deceased have been identified as Shoaib, Rehman, Nadeem, Moin and Gul Zaman.

Four more injured from 12, have been in a precarious condition and shifted to Karachi for medical attendance.

Earlier, at least five persons were killed in two fog-related traffic mishaps at the National Highway near Gharo and at Darya Khan in Punjab.

Three persons died in accident near Gharo at the National Highway when six vehicles were jumbled up owing to poor visibility caused by foggy weather conditions early morning.

“Three persons were killed, and 14 others have been injured in the incident,” rescue sources said. “Dead bodies and injured being shifted to Civil Hospital Thatta,” rescue officials said.

In another fog-related incident a passenger bus rammed into a trailer parked on the roadside at M.M. Road near Darya Khan in Punjab. “Two persons were killed and six others injured in the mishap,” rescuers said.

The injured and bodies were transferred to nearby hospital.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Uch Sharif to Rawalpindi when it met accident owing to poor visibility caused by foggy conditions.

