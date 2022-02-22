Five men gang-rape girl in Daska

Daska: Punjab Police has registered an FIR of gang rape in Daska. The perpetrator, amid online friendship and ruse of marriage, called the girl to his house where he, along with four of his friends, gang-raped her, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl was called to a house after an online friendship and ruse of marriage. In a raid by the police to arrest the accused, they attacked the policemen and escaped.

The police after registration of the case raided a house in an attempt to arrest the accused when the culprits attacked the policemen with sticks and also held one of the policeman hostages. The five men were reportedly intoxicated, said the police.

The police have registered the case under 18 sections and have nominated 63 people in the FIR.

