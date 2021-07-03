Five of a family die as car plunges into River Neelum

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five people were killed and two others injured when a car fell into River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, ARY News reported.

Four dead bodies, two each of men and women have been retrieved from the river while one person is still missing, according to local officials, he was presumed dead.

The family belonged to Lahore.

As per rescue sources, the ill-fated incident occurred when a tourist family from Lahore was heading back to Muzaffarabad after a trip to Neelum Valley when their car met an accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot. They shifted the injured two wounded children to a nearby medical center.

The deceased were identified as Nadir Kamran, his brother Azam Rizwan, wife Madiha Noor and mother Parveen Akhtar.

In a similar incident reported on February 4 this year, four members of a family had died when the car they were travelling in plunged into a water channel in Sargodha.

Rescue officials relayed that the incident had occurred on Lahore road near Laksian, as a result of which a couple and their two children were killed while three other people got injured.