Five of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Gilgit

GILGIT: At least five members of the same family were killed when a jeep they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Karakoram highway near Dasu when the ill-fated vehicle plunged into a deep ravine near Gilgit, killing five people of the same family.

The police said the incident occurred due to speeding in the hilly area.

On receiving information, rescue 1122 teams and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased included Mir Alam, Muhammad Farooq, Fazal Wahid and Bulbul Nabi.

In a similar incident reported this year in March, seven members of a family had died when a car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district.

As many as nine members of the same family had been travelling from Khanpur to Rahim Yar Khan when their vehicle plunged into the Abbasia canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul

