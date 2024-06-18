Five of a family killed in Sheikhupura car-bike collision

SHEIKHUPURA: At least five people of the same family were killed when a vehicle collided with their motorcycle in Farooqabad city near Pandour village, Sheikhupura late Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place because of speeding.

The ill-fated family was heading to Gujjar Pura area of Lahore from Amar Sadhu to meet their relatives on Eidul Adha.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Those died in the mishap have been identified as Shahzad, 26, Fiza, 10, Mehak, eight, Faizan 12 and Sufyan, six. Meanwhile, the injured has been identified as 15-year-old Noor, daughter of Riasat.

In a similar accident occurred on Sunday in Khairpur, at least five people had been killed and 14 others wounded when a truck overturned on highway.