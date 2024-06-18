web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Five of a family killed in Sheikhupura car-bike collision

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SHEIKHUPURA: At least five people of the same family were killed when a vehicle collided with their motorcycle in Farooqabad city near Pandour village, Sheikhupura late Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place because of speeding.

The ill-fated family was heading to Gujjar Pura area of Lahore from Amar Sadhu to meet their relatives on Eidul Adha.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Those died in the mishap have been identified as Shahzad, 26, Fiza, 10, Mehak, eight, Faizan 12 and Sufyan, six. Meanwhile, the injured has been identified as 15-year-old Noor, daughter of Riasat.

In a similar accident occurred on Sunday in Khairpur, at least five people had been killed and 14 others wounded when a truck overturned on highway.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.