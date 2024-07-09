Five of family die in as bus hit motorbike

CHINIOT: A tragic accident occurred in Chiniot, where a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of five persons of a family, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the bus was traveling from Multan to Islamabad via Chiniot when it lost control and hit a motorcycle, carrying a man, his sister, and three children.

The rescue officials confirmed that all five persons including the man who was riding the motorbike, his sister, and her three children died in the tragic accident.

Two passengers of the bus also sustained injuries as it collided with a tree after losing control and hitting the motorcycle.

The two injured passengers have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

