Five of family die as vehicle fell into gorge

SHANGLA: At least five persons were killed as a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell into a gorge in the Barbatkot area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Monday, ARY News reported

According to details, the deceased individuals belong to the same family. The police confirmed the causalities in the accident that resulting in the death of five family members.

The police said that dead bodies are being retrieved with the help of residents.

Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed and others sustained wounds in a horrific accident following a crash between a tanker and car on the Rawalpindi motorway.

The motorway spokesperson also confirmed the casualties and said that the accident occurred in the Salt Range area where a gas tanker collided with a car. The collision resulted in the deaths of at least six people while the others are injured in the accident

The initial reports suggested that the gas tanker experienced brake failure, causing it to crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The motorway spokesperson said that the gas tanker was traveling from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad when the accident occurred. Upon receiving information, motorway police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and completed rescue operations

The injured persons and dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities respectively.