Six killed in Rawalpindi motorway traffic mishap

RAWALPINDI: At least six people were killed and others sustained wounds in a horrific accident following a crash between a tanker and car on the Rawalpindi motorway on Monday, ARY News reported.

The motorway spokesperson also confirmed the casualties and said that the accident occurred in the Salt Range area where a gas tanker collided with a car. The collision resulted in the deaths of at least six people while the others are injured in the accident

The initial reports suggested that the gas tanker experienced brake failure, causing it to crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The motorway spokesperson said that the gas tanker was traveling from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad when the accident occurred. Upon receiving information, motorway police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and completed rescue operations

The injured persons and dead bodies were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities respectively.

