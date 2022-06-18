Five of family killed as heavy rain damages home in Lahore

LAHORE: At least five members of a family including two women were killed when a wall of a house collapsed due to strong winds and downpour in the Awan Market of Lahore area, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue officials, five members of the same family — including three children — were killed after the wall of a house in the Awan Market, Bank Stop area collapsed. The only survivor was a 14-year-old.

Upon being informed, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris. The injured was shifted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Shabbir, Sharjeel, Nofal, Musarat, and Amna.

The heavy rain inundated several parts of the city, including Davis Road, Egerton Road and Garhi Shahu.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were briefly suspended. A flight, originating from Sharjah, was diverted to Multan. Air Blue flight, PA413, reached Lahore from Sharjah.

On the other hand, heavy rain also severely affected Lahore’s power transmission system, with several feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) having tripped. Power outages were reported in Mustafa Town and Education Town for four hours.

