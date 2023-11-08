Five police personnel involved in abduction, extortion arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five police personnel who were allegedly involved in abduction, extortion and illegal arrests, ARY News reported.

As per details, the five personnel of Islamabad police including ASI Rana Tasneem, Head Constable Muhammad Bilal, Mubbashir Rehman, Shakeel Ahmed and Constable Adeel Ahmed were arrested after their bails were disposed off.

It is important to mention here that the FIA started the inquiry on the plea of Mairaj Bibi in accordance with the IHC orders.

The FIR stated that the police personnel illegally arrested the grandson of Mairaj Bibi with the help of private individuals, tortured him and demanded ransom.

Earlier, a Karachi policeman had been arrested for his alleged involvement in robberies, short-term kidnapping and extortion.

The accused cop along with his fellow policeman looted a rickshaw driver during his duty hours last month.

The spokesperson to the District Police Karachi said that both cops were deputed at the Tipu Sultan police station. They used to rob citizens in the vicinity of the Saddar police station, he added.

He said that the accused policemen stopped a citizen near Saddar and kidnapped him for a short period. The citizen was released after he paid Rs30,000 extortion money to the cops.

Karachi police arrested one of the accused cops namely Babar Zaman on technical basis. Moreover, efforts are underway to arrest the second suspected cop namely Usman.