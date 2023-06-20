Five sacrifice animals stolen in Karachi’s Orangi Town

KARACHI: Five animals, purchased for sacrifice on Eidul Azha, were stolen from Baloch Goth of Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Thieves stolen five sacrifice animals valuing eight lac rupees, from a locked shop, a citizen Mohammad Kamran complained at Orangi Town police station.

“Eight animals were kept at a shop, which was closed with a lock outside,” complainant told police. “Unknown thieves broken the lock and taken away five of eight animals,” complainant said.

Police has initiated an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee yesterday announced that Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on June 29 (Thursday).

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated on 10 Zil Hajj, the 12th month of Islamic lunar year, by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.