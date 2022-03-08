Five security personnel martyred, 19 wounded in Sibi blast

SIBI: At least five security personnel have martyred and 19 others sustained wounds in a bomb blast in Sibi city of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A bomb blast occurred outside a rest house of the provincial Local Government Department, leaving five officials of Frontier Corps (FC) martyred, whereas, the 19 other wounded persons include 10 policemen, six security personnel and three passers-by.

The wounded persons and security officials were shifted to Civil Hospital.

The heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area and an investigation was launched to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Earlier on Friday, at least 63 persons had lost their lives and scores were wounded in a suicide bomb blast in a Peshawar mosque.

The bomb explosion had occurred in a Peshawar mosque located in Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

