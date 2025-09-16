Five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

KECH: Five security personnel, including a young army captain, were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces’ vehicle Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IED blast targeted the forces during a routine movement in the Sherbandi area of Kech district, resulting in the martyrdom of Captain Waqar Ahmed, Naik Ismatullah, Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed, Lance Naik Khan Muhammad, and Sepoy Muhammad Zahoor.

The ISPR added that in a subsequent clearance operation, security forces engaged the assailants and killed five terrorists involved in the attack.

The statement reaffirmed that such acts of terrorism would not weaken the resolve of the security forces and the nation to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Balochistan and the wider region.

Earlier, Pakistani security forces killed 31 Khwarijs belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij during two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 13 and 14, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Lakki Marwat District on the reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bannu District, and in ensuing fire exchange, 17 more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces, the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the ISPR concluded.