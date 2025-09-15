31 Khwarij killed in Lakki Marwat, Bannu: ISPR

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 15, 2025
    • -
  • 248 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
31 Khwarij killed in Lakki Marwat, Bannu: ISPR
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment