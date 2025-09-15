31 Khwarij killed in Lakki Marwat, Bannu: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani security forces killed 31 Khwarijs belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij during two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 13 and 14, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement issued Monday.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Lakki Marwat District on the reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bannu District, and in ensuing fire exchange, 17 more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces, the military’s media wing said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the ISPR concluded.

Read More: PM, Field Marshal visit Bannu to express solidarity with the armed forces

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir paid a security visit to Bannu to direct counter-terrorism efforts and express solidarity with the armed forces, ARY News reported.

The Bannu security visit included high-level defence briefings, condolence prayers for 12 soldiers who were martyred, and a strong commitment to Pakistan’s stance to eliminate terrorism.

Both leaders addressed concerns over the involvement of foreign countries in cross-border terrorism, especially from Afghanistan and India, in undermining Pakistan through proxy networks.