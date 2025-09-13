PM, Field Marshal visit Bannu to express solidarity with the armed forces

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir paid a security visit to Bannu to direct counter-terrorism efforts and express solidarity with the armed forces, ARY News reported.

The Bannu security visit included high-level defence briefings, condolence prayers for 12 soldiers who were martyred, and a strong commitment to Pakistan’s stance to eliminate terrorism.

Both leaders addressed concerns over the involvement of foreign countries in cross-border terrorism, especially from Afghanistan and India, in undermining Pakistan through proxy networks.

During the Bannu security visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir had a briefing in Bannu, highlighting recent operations in South Waziristan. Both leaders attended the funeral prayers of the 12 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the anti-terror operations, and paid tribute to their martyrdom in the line of duty. They also visited the injured personnel at the Combined Military Hospital and appreciated them for their sacrifices and risks they took.

The Peshawar Corps Commander provided them with a detailed situation of the regional security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that terrorists will be severely punished for their attack, and there will be no flexibility or room given to them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly stressed the concerns over foreign involvement in Pakistan. He highlighted that the Afghan people and people backing them are involved in cross-border terrorism, while Indian-backed proxy networks are actively engaged to destabilise the country, which cannot be tolerated.

Read More: 12 soldiers martyred, 35 Khwarij killed during operations in KP: ISPR



Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted the requirement of deporting undocumented Afghan residents living illegally in Pakistan, indicating it as a critical step toward national security. He also lauded the unity of the Pakistani people who stand firmly alongside the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif assured all armed forces that all necessary legal and administrative measures will be taken to ensure a more effective counter-terrorism strategy.

This visit sends a powerful message of resolve and unity from Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

It underscores the country’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and eliminating threats posed by foreign-backed terrorism.