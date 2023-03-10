Five terrorists gunned down in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

As many as Five terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area a day earlier, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) – conducted in North and South Waziristan Districts – was followed by a sanitisation of the area by security forces.

“During intense exchange of fire, five more terrorists were killed,” ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve.

The ISPR said area locals “appreciated the security forces responded and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.

A day earlier, the security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datakhel area, said ISPR.

The exchange of fire comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country since the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Last week, security forces gunned down one terrorist during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

