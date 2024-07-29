Five terrorists gunned down in three KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down five terrorists in three different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the security forces also destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts during the IBOs.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that a killed terrorist Sifatullah was involved in the suicide attack in Daraban on 12 December 2023 and other criminal activities.

Another terrorist was gunned down in the IBO conducted in North Waziristan. “Pakistan forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country. Pakistan Army is fighting against terrorism alongside law enforcement agencies,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on July 16, the ISPR reported that Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ISPR.

According to military’s media wing, the attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also martyred.

The army’s public relations wing further said that the Bannu cantt attack was planned by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which is operating from Afghan soil.