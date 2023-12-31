Five terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan’s Awaran district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, security forces conducted the IBO on the night of Dec 30 and Dec 31 over the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were sent to hell,” it said.

The terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement concluded.

A day earlier, the ISPR said five terrorists were neutralised during an operation in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan District.

According to the army’s media wing, an operation was carried out on information about the presence of terrorists in Mir Ali.

The killed terrorists included Commander Rahzeb alias Khoray, according to the ISPR.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces,” it said, adding that terrorists were also involved in extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.